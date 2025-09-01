Saudi Arabia launches SR1.5 billion Estrdad initiative to refund government fees for SMEs

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the launch of the second edition of the Estrdad initiative, a government fee refund program worth SR1.5 billion ($400 million) designed to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).



The initiative allows eligible startups to reclaim 10 categories of government fees during their first three years of operation to improve sustainability and growth.



Refundable fees include 80 percent of the expatriate levy, as well as charges for commercial registration, municipality licenses, contract publication, Saudi Post and Chambers of Commerce subscriptions, trademark and patent registration, and economic activity licenses.



The addition of patent registration reimbursement in the new edition is aimed at promoting innovation among national enterprises.



The registration period will run until the end of 2026, with disbursements to continue through 2028.



To qualify, enterprises must be fully or majority Saudi-owned, meet Saudization requirements, and be less than three years old as of Jan. 1, 2024. They must also have at least one registered employee.



The first edition of Estrdad, launched in 2018, benefited more than 27,000 businesses and supported the creation of over 89,000 jobs, achieving a sustainability rate of 75 percent.