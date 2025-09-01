Nazaha arrests 138 government employees over corruption charges

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has arrested 138 government employees over various corruption charges. Some of the arrested persons were released on bail, Nazah said in a statement on Monday.



The arrests were made following 1,851 inspection tours carried out by Nazaha officials during the month of August. The inspections resulted in conducting investigation into the charges against 416 suspects.



The authority clarified in the statement that the detainees and those who are under investigation face charges of bribery and abuse of office. These employees were working in the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of the National Guard, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in addition to the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority.