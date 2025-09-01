2,748 new urban heritage sites registered in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Heritage Commission announced on Monday the registration of 2,748 new urban heritage sites on the National Register of Urban Heritage, bringing the total to 36,919 registered sites.



The newly registered sites span several regions of the Kingdom, including 635 in Makkah Region, eight in Eastern Province, 1,729 in Asir Region, 35 in Northern Borders Region, 340 in Al-Baha Region and one in Hail Region.



The Heritage Commission emphasized that this step is part of its strategic plan to expand legal protection for heritage sites, support their rehabilitation and investment, and highlight their historical and urban significance.



The commission urged the public to support its efforts to identify and document heritage sites by reporting them through the “Archaeological Report” service, via its official social media channels, or by calling the Unified Security Operations Center at 911.