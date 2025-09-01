HR Ministry inspectors detect 1910 midday work ban violations





Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Inspection teams from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has conducted more than 17,000 field visits across the Kingdom to ensure that establishments are complying with the decision to ban midday work under the sun.



These visits resulted in the detection of 1,910 violations against non-compliant establishments during the period from June 15 until August 26. During this period, the ministry has received more than 300 reports, which were dealt within the specified timeframes.



Meanwhile, the ministry, in partnership with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health, intensified its awareness campaign by publishing informational and guidance materials aimed at enhancing awareness among workers and establishments about occupational safety and health standards. This is to ensure the safety and health of workers, as well as to make available a safe and healthy work environment in accordance with occupational safety and health requirements.



The ministry emphasized the importance of taking preventive measures to protect workers during peak summer hours. It affirmed that measures represent part of an integrated system aimed at promoting a preventative culture, achieving full compliance with regulations, and ensuring the safety of workers in various workplaces, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to improve the work environment and raise levels of occupational safety and health.