Over 1 million Umrah pilgrims benefit from hair cutting service to exit from ihram

Saudi Gazette report



MAKKAH — More than one million pilgrims have benefited from the hair cutting service to exit from ihram at the completion of their rituals of Umrah at the Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah. The General Presidency for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has introduced this service for the first time during the first day of last Ramadan.



The presidency said that the service enables pilgrims to formally exit from the rituals of Umrah through arranging salons to cut their hair at two locations: the Marwa Gate, and the eastern courtyard of the Grand Mosque.



The presidency explained that the service is supervised by a specialized team using fully sterilized tools, ensuring efficient and speedy service delivery while adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety.



It is noteworthy that the presidency is working to develop services within the Two Holy Mosques by introducing numerous services and facilities with maintaining top quality and standards. This comes in line with the objectives of enhancing the experience of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and facilitating their performance of the rituals by providing the finest services, in accordance with the directives of the Saudi leadership.