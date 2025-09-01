Civil Defense cautions vigil amid forecast of rainfall to continue until Saturday

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for caution amid forecasts of thunderstorms continuing to hit some regions of Saudi Arabia until next Saturday.



The directorate urged the people to stay in safe places, as well as to avoid flood-prone areas and valleys, and refrain from swimming there. It underlined the need for adhering to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms.



According to the weather forecast, the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to flash floods, hail, and downward winds that stir up dust and sand. This includes Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Allaith, and Qunfudhah. It noted that the regions of Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rains.