search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Civil Defense cautions vigil amid forecast of rainfall to continue until Saturday

September 01, 2025
The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for caution amid forecast of thunderstorms continue to hit some regions of Saudi Arabia until next Saturday.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for caution amid forecast of thunderstorms continue to hit some regions of Saudi Arabia until next Saturday.

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for caution amid forecasts of thunderstorms continuing to hit some regions of Saudi Arabia until next Saturday.

The directorate urged the people to stay in safe places, as well as to avoid flood-prone areas and valleys, and refrain from swimming there. It underlined the need for adhering to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms.

According to the weather forecast, the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains, leading to flash floods, hail, and downward winds that stir up dust and sand. This includes Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Allaith, and Qunfudhah. It noted that the regions of Jazan, Asir, and Al-Baha will be affected by moderate to heavy rains.


September 01, 2025
55 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Over 1 million Umrah pilgrims benefit from hair cutting service to exit from ihram
2 hours ago

Over 1 million Umrah pilgrims benefit from hair cutting service to exit from ihram

SAUDI ARABIA
HR Ministry inspectors detect 1910 midday work ban violations
6 hours ago

HR Ministry inspectors detect 1910 midday work ban violations

SAUDI ARABIA
2,748 new urban heritage sites registered in Saudi Arabia
7 hours ago

2,748 new urban heritage sites registered in Saudi Arabia