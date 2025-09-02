Belgium to recognize Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly

BRUSSELS — Belgium will recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, set to open on 9 September, according to Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot. It adds to international pressure on Israel after Australia, France, Canada and the UK made similar moves.



“Palestine will be recognized by Belgium during the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed on the Israeli government,” announced Prevot in a post on X.



The top Belgian diplomat revealed that the government will implement 12 sanctions on Israel at the national level following what the unfolding “humanitarian tragedy in Palestine” and in response to violence perpetrated by Israel in violation of international law.



“Belgium had to take strong decisions to increase pressure on the Israeli government” said Prevot.



“This is not about sanctioning the Israeli people but about ensuring that their government respects international and humanitarian law and taking action to try to change the situation on the ground.”



The sanctions will include a ban on importing products from the settlements, a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies and restrictions on consular assistance to Belgian nationals residing in the illegal settlements.



They will also include potential judicial prosecutions, bans on overflights and transit, the designation of two extremist Israeli ministers, Hamas leaders and several violent settlers as ‘persona non-grata’ in Belgium.



Though Prevot did not name the two Israeli minister, he’s likely referring to far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who have faced similar action taken against them by other EU countries, like the Netherlands.



Prevot also announced that Belgium will move to support measures at the EU level to suspend cooperation with Israel, including the suspension of the bloc’s association agreement with Israel, research programs and technical cooperation.



“Belgium will recognise Palestine during the joint initiative of France and Saudi Arabia! A strong political and diplomatic gesture to preserve the chances of a two-state solution,” wrote Prevot.



He added that Brussels will partake in the initiative to “mark the condemnation of Israel’s expansionist ambitions with its settlement programs and military occupations.”



The Belgian foreign minister stressed that the measures are designed to hold the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accountable for its actions amid its gruelling 22-month offensive on Gaza.



The measures are not an abandonment or targeting of the Jewish people, as he noted that the government will actively take measures against the glorification of Hamas and suppress antisemitism.



The measures are set to take place by royal decree after the last hostage held under Hamas captivity in Gaza is released, and once the group no longer has any role in managing Palestine. — Euronews