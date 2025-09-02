Australian man arrested over A$250,000 toy heist

SYDNEY — An Australian man is facing theft charges after police uncovered a "significant" trove of Lego and toys worth $250,000 (£120,800; $163,400) allegedly stolen from department stores in Adelaide.



About 2,500 items, including 1,700 unopened boxes of Lego, were found when South Australian police raided a Royal Park home on Saturday.



The haul — which police say was going to be sold online — was the largest seized during an operation targeting retail theft in the state, and so big that extra officers were called in to help remove the loot, which filled three truck loads.



The 41-year-old man charged over the stash will appear in Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on 30 September.



Apart from the Lego, other stolen items included soft toys, water guns and toy trucks with brands such as Pokémon, Barbie, Hello Kitty and Thomas the Tank Engine.



"The size of the haul is significant and indicates the depth of the alleged offending," John De Candia from South Australia Police said.



He said the operation — which sees shops team up with police to catch alleged thieves — targets repeat offenders as well as those who use violence and threats when stealing.



As the stolen items were believed to be bound for online sales, police urged consumers to not buy cheap goods from the web.



"This type of theft is not victimless," De Candia said. "Those who purchase cheap goods from online sites are unwittingly facilitating this crime and we would urge them to consider this.''



Police said the operation has seen a drop in shop thefts in recent months in South Australia, with officers making about 2,500 arrests.



Retail crime across the globe has surged in recent years, with a survey showing reports by retailers of customer theft in the UK rose by 3.7 million to 20.4 million, in the 12 months to September 2024, costing retailers an estimated £2bn. — BBC