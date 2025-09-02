search-logo
World

Australian man arrested over A$250,000 toy heist

September 02, 2025
Soft toys, water guns and toy trucks were among the 2,500 items
Soft toys, water guns and toy trucks were among the 2,500 items

SYDNEY — An Australian man is facing theft charges after police uncovered a "significant" trove of Lego and toys worth $250,000 (£120,800; $163,400) allegedly stolen from department stores in Adelaide.

About 2,500 items, including 1,700 unopened boxes of Lego, were found when South Australian police raided a Royal Park home on Saturday.

The haul — which police say was going to be sold online — was the largest seized during an operation targeting retail theft in the state, and so big that extra officers were called in to help remove the loot, which filled three truck loads.

The 41-year-old man charged over the stash will appear in Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on 30 September.

Apart from the Lego, other stolen items included soft toys, water guns and toy trucks with brands such as Pokémon, Barbie, Hello Kitty and Thomas the Tank Engine.

"The size of the haul is significant and indicates the depth of the alleged offending," John De Candia from South Australia Police said.

He said the operation — which sees shops team up with police to catch alleged thieves — targets repeat offenders as well as those who use violence and threats when stealing.

As the stolen items were believed to be bound for online sales, police urged consumers to not buy cheap goods from the web.

"This type of theft is not victimless," De Candia said. "Those who purchase cheap goods from online sites are unwittingly facilitating this crime and we would urge them to consider this.''

Police said the operation has seen a drop in shop thefts in recent months in South Australia, with officers making about 2,500 arrests.

Retail crime across the globe has surged in recent years, with a survey showing reports by retailers of customer theft in the UK rose by 3.7 million to 20.4 million, in the 12 months to September 2024, costing retailers an estimated £2bn. — BBC


September 02, 2025
20 views
HIGHLIGHTS
World
Over 1,000 killed in landslide in western Sudan village, armed group says
hour ago

Over 1,000 killed in landslide in western Sudan village, armed group says

World
Eight-hour traffic jams in Delhi suburb as rains wreak havoc
hour ago

Eight-hour traffic jams in Delhi suburb as rains wreak havoc

World
Gaza flotilla with Greta Thunberg on board departs Barcelona
hour ago

Gaza flotilla with Greta Thunberg on board departs Barcelona