Al Qadsiah sign German midfielder Julian Weigl to strengthen defensive midfield

ALKHOBAR — Al Qadsiah have announced the signing of German international Julian Weigl to bolster their midfield, as the club continue reshaping their squad ahead of the Roshn Saudi League campaign.



Weigl, 29, arrives with a wealth of top-level experience, known for his composure, positional discipline, and ability to dictate tempo from deep.



The defensive midfielder is expected to provide balance to the side, plugging gaps that appeared in recent outings and offering stability in front of the back line.



His arrival coincides with the departure of Argentine youngster Ezequiel Fernández, who has officially joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen following a short spell in Saudi Arabia.



Al Qadsiah confirmed that Weigl could make his debut in the team’s highly anticipated clash against Al Hilal in Matchweek 2, scheduled for 10 days’ time.



Meanwhile, the club are working to finalise additional foreign signings before the transfer window closes. Negotiations continue for Al Nassr’s Portuguese midfielder Otávio, with talks depending on the completion of Spanish midfielder Cameron Puertas’ expected move abroad.