Al Ahli secure Flamengo starlet Matheus Gonçalves in long-term deal through 2027

Saudi Gazette report



JEDDAH — Al Ahli have completed the signing of 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Gonçalves from Flamengo on a contract running until 2027, as the Jeddah club continue to strengthen ahead of the new season.



Gonçalves, who successfully passed his medical before linking up with the first team in Jeddah, impressed last year with Flamengo.



He featured in 18 matches, creating 15 scoring chances and netting five goals, while also demonstrating flair and confidence with 66 successful dribbles.



Al Ahli confirmed the deal fits within their wider strategy of adding young, dynamic talent to support both domestic and continental ambitions this season.



The Brazilian is not the club’s only youthful addition this window. Media reports said that Al Ahli have also secured the services of French prodigy Valentin Atangana from Stade de Reims, purchasing the remainder of his contract despite strong interest from Chelsea and Strasbourg.



Additionally, defender Zakaria Hawsawi has joined on a season-long loan from Al Raed, further broadening the squad depth available to manager Matthias Jaissle.



The German coach has made clear his desire to compete for every title this season, with these acquisitions giving him a more versatile and balanced squad as Al Ahli aim to build on their recent continental triumph.