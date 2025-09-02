Al Hilal sign Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek on €22m deal until 2029

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi champions Al Hilal have announced the signing of Turkish teenage defender Yusuf Akcicek from Fenerbahce in a deal worth €22 million.



The 19-year-old center-back, regarded as one of Turkey’s brightest prospects, has signed a four-year contract running until the summer of 2029.



The move was confirmed on Monday with the headline “A new shield in Al Hilal’s squad” across the club’s official X account.



Akcicek, born on January 25, 2006, joins Al Hilal under the foreign-born player rule for U-21 footballers, meaning the Riyadh club will benefit from his classification as a youth player during the next three seasons.



Despite his age, Akcicek has already broken into the Turkish national team setup, featuring twice for his country during the recent international window.



Last season, he made 17 senior appearances for Fenerbahce under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, impressing with his composure and defensive awareness.



Al Hilal confirmed the player will link up with his new teammates following the conclusion of his current international duties.