Saudi Cabinet condemns any actions that jeopardize two-state solution

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Saudi Council of Ministers called on Tuesday for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemned any actions that jeopardize the two-state solution.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman chaired the Cabinet session in Riyadh.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said that the Cabinet reviewed regional and international developments, with a focus on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.



The Cabinet highlighted the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to engage with the international community to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ensure the delivery of relief aid, and that is in full cooperation with international mechanisms.



The Cabinet underscored the significance of the joint statement by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Italy, which reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a just, secure, and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.



At the outset of the session, the Crown Prince briefed the Cabinet on the content of a message he received from Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as on his meeting with Palestinian Vice President Hussein Al-Sheikh.



On the domestic front, the Cabinet hailed King Salman's patronage of the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference. The event, to be held in Riyadh from October 27 to 30, 2025, will focus on using investment to create a prosperous and sustainable future for humanity under the theme "The Key to Prosperity."



The Cabinet approved the updated document for the National Red Sea Sustainability Strategy. It also endorsed the new rules for determining the travel classes of civil and military personnel and employees in public agencies.



The Council has demarcated the geographical border of the Majami' al-Hadab Reserve.



The Council approved establishing a Board of Trustees for the Esports World Cup Foundation for a term of three years, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



It authorized the minister of foreign affairs or his deputy to discuss and sign with the Moldovan side a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on political consultations between the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Cabinet approved a MoU on cooperation in plant protection and plant quarantine measures between the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency, and a regional cooperation protocol for the management of fisheries and marine aquaculture in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.



The Council approved another MoU for cooperation in mineral resources between the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the British Department for Business and Trade, and two agreements in the field of air transport services between the Saudi government and the governments of Liberia and Ecuador.





The Cabinet approved two MoUs on preventing and combating corruption between the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and Uzbekistan’s General Prosecutor’s Office and Anti-Corruption Agency, and a model MoU for cooperation in the field of human rights between the Saudi Human Rights Commission and its counterparts in other countries, and authorizing the president of the Human Rights Commission or his deputy to discuss and sign draft MoUs with counterparts based on the approved model.



The Council approved a MoU on cooperation in the peaceful use of outer space between the Saudi government, represented by the Saudi Space Agency, and the government of India, represented by the Indian Space Research Organization.