search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

489 Nissan Patrol vehicles recalled for control unit defect

September 02, 2025
The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 489 Nissan Patrol vehicles, model year 2025.
The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 489 Nissan Patrol vehicles, model year 2025.

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 489 Nissan Patrol vehicles, model year 2025. The recall was attributed to a defect in the transmission control unit programming that may cause a loss of power when pressing the accelerator pedal while driving and increase the risk of accidents.

The ministry urged owners of the affected vehicles to contact the local dealer, Petromin Corporation, at the toll-free number 8004420010 to carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.

Vehicle owners can also verify whether their chassis number is included in the recall campaign by visiting the Defective Product Recall Center website at https://recalls.sa.


September 02, 2025
50 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
New draft regulations permit ads inside taxi cars
27 minutes ago

New draft regulations permit ads inside taxi cars

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Cabinet condemns any actions that jeopardize two-state solution
hour ago

Saudi Cabinet condemns any actions that jeopardize two-state solution

SAUDI ARABIA
95% of workers in Saudi Arabia enjoy basic healthcare services
2 hours ago

95% of workers in Saudi Arabia enjoy basic healthcare services