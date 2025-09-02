489 Nissan Patrol vehicles recalled for control unit defect

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 489 Nissan Patrol vehicles, model year 2025. The recall was attributed to a defect in the transmission control unit programming that may cause a loss of power when pressing the accelerator pedal while driving and increase the risk of accidents.



The ministry urged owners of the affected vehicles to contact the local dealer, Petromin Corporation, at the toll-free number 8004420010 to carry out the necessary repairs free of charge.



Vehicle owners can also verify whether their chassis number is included in the recall campaign by visiting the Defective Product Recall Center website at https://recalls.sa.