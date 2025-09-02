search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Sudan over Jebel Marra landslide disaster

September 02, 2025
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Sudan for the victims of the Jebel Marra landslide disaster.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Sudan for the victims of the Jebel Marra landslide disaster.

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Sudan for the victims of the Jebel Marra landslide disaster, which resulted in the death and injury of hundreds of people.

The ministry pledged the Kingdom's solidarity and support for Sudan and its people. Saudi Arabia offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

At least 1,000 people were killed when a landslide buried the mountain village Tarseen in the Jebel Marra area of the Darfur region.


September 02, 2025
30 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia assists in foiling attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon
hour ago

Saudi Arabia assists in foiling attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon

SAUDI ARABIA
New draft regulations permit ads inside taxi cars
3 hours ago

New draft regulations permit ads inside taxi cars

SAUDI ARABIA
489 Nissan Patrol vehicles recalled for control unit defect
4 hours ago

489 Nissan Patrol vehicles recalled for control unit defect