Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Sudan over Jebel Marra landslide disaster

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Sudan for the victims of the Jebel Marra landslide disaster, which resulted in the death and injury of hundreds of people.



The ministry pledged the Kingdom's solidarity and support for Sudan and its people. Saudi Arabia offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.



At least 1,000 people were killed when a landslide buried the mountain village Tarseen in the Jebel Marra area of the Darfur region.