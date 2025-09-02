search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia assists in foiling attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon

September 02, 2025
The Saudi security authorities have contributed to foiling an attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon.
The Saudi security authorities have contributed to foiling an attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon.

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Saudi security authorities have contributed to foiling an attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon.

Brig. Gen. Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, security spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, said that the Lebanese authorities managed to thwart the attempt to smuggle huge cache of cocaine hidden in a shipment of vegetable oil containers, based on the information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, to its counterpart agency in Lebanon.

"The proactive security monitoring of the activities of criminal networks involved in drug smuggling also contributed to this," the security spokesman said while affirming that the Kingdom continues to monitor, confront, and foil criminal activities targeting the security of the Kingdom, its youth, and those of friendly countries through drugs.


September 02, 2025
35 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Sudan over Jebel Marra landslide disaster
hour ago

Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Sudan over Jebel Marra landslide disaster

SAUDI ARABIA
New draft regulations permit ads inside taxi cars
3 hours ago

New draft regulations permit ads inside taxi cars

SAUDI ARABIA
489 Nissan Patrol vehicles recalled for control unit defect
4 hours ago

489 Nissan Patrol vehicles recalled for control unit defect