Saudi Arabia assists in foiling attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Saudi security authorities have contributed to foiling an attempt to smuggle 125 kg of cocaine into Lebanon.



Brig. Gen. Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, security spokesman of the Ministry of Interior, said that the Lebanese authorities managed to thwart the attempt to smuggle huge cache of cocaine hidden in a shipment of vegetable oil containers, based on the information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, to its counterpart agency in Lebanon.



"The proactive security monitoring of the activities of criminal networks involved in drug smuggling also contributed to this," the security spokesman said while affirming that the Kingdom continues to monitor, confront, and foil criminal activities targeting the security of the Kingdom, its youth, and those of friendly countries through drugs.