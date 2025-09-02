Saudi parents more engaged in co-play than global peers, Ithra study finds

RIYADH — Saudi parents are more likely than their global counterparts to engage in co-play with their children, according to a new study released by the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).



The report, titled “The Truth About Family Life in a Digital Age,” was unveiled during Sync’s summit at the Global Symposium for Regulators 2025 side event, hosted Tuesday at the King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.



Developed by Ithra’s digital wellbeing initiative Sync in partnership with the Communications, Space & Technology Commission, the study offers the first national look at how digital technology is reshaping family life in the Kingdom.



The findings, drawn from more than 750 Saudi participants over two years, show that Saudi parents are highly engaged in their children’s digital experiences.



Ninety-three percent of parents said they value devices for access to information and future skills development, while most prefer games that encourage learning and co-play.



At the same time, parents voiced concerns about the impact of gaming on sleep (37%), physical activity (34%) and creativity (33%).



Among the other highlights, over 85% believe technology can support education, health and global cooperation, ninety percent call for stronger safeguards to protect cultural values, and ninety-five percent support government regulation of online content, with half saying public education campaigns are the best way forward.



Sync’s summit carried the theme “Gen Alpha, Gen AI: Who’s Protecting Our Future Generation?” and featured a keynote by Princess Nouf bint Muhammad Al Saud, CEO of the King Khalid Foundation, as well as panels on regulation, digital childhood and policy frameworks.



Mussab Alsaaran, acting director at Ithra, described Sync as a “Saudi initiative with a global mission to help people everywhere build healthier, more balanced relationships with technology.”



“This report represents a global benchmark in understanding how rapid technological development is redefining childhood,” said Dr. Fahad Beyahi, head of digital wellbeing at Sync. “It offers not only a reflection, but a call to action to ensure the next generation thrives in the digital age.”



The study concludes that Saudi families are actively shaping digital transformation and balancing progress with the preservation of cultural values. — SG