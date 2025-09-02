search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Commercial stores can now apply for National Day discount licenses

September 02, 2025
The Ministry of Commerce announced that applications are now open for the 95th National Day seasonal discount licenses for retail establishments and e-commerce stores.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced that applications are now open for the 95th National Day seasonal discount licenses for retail establishments and e-commerce stores. Commercial stores can apply electronically through the following link: https://sales.mc.gov.sa/.

The discount period will run from September 16 to 30. The electronic application system allows businesses to obtain, print, and display licenses easily, without deducting from their annual discount quota.

Consumers can verify the authenticity of discounts by scanning the unified QR code printed on the license using their smartphones. The code displays all relevant details, including the type and percentage of the discount, its duration, and store information.

The ministry affirmed that inspection campaigns will continue across all regions of the Kingdom to ensure compliance with discount regulations in both retail and e-commerce sectors.


