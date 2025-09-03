Crown Prince, Macron to co-chair two-state solution conference in New York

Saudi Gazette report



PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and that the two leaders will co-chair the Conference on the Two-State Solution in New York on September 22.



Macron criticized Washington’s move to deny visas to Palestinian officials, calling it “unacceptable” and urging that the decision be reversed in line with the UN Host Country Agreement to ensure Palestinian participation.



“Our objective is clear: to rally the broadest possible international support for the Two-State Solution—the only way to meet the legitimate aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians,” Macron said.



He added that achieving this would require a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, large-scale humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, and the deployment of a stabilization mission.



Macron also said efforts were underway to ensure that “the day after” Hamas would be disarmed and excluded from governance, while the Palestinian Authority would be reformed and strengthened, and Gaza fully reconstructed.



“No offensive, annexation attempt, or forced displacement of populations will derail the momentum we have created with the Crown Prince momentum that many partners have already joined,” he stressed.



He concluded: “See you in New York on September 22. Together, let us make this Conference on the Two-State Solution a decisive turning point for peace and security for all in the region.”