China displays military strength in parade on the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII

BEIJING — China’s President Xi Jinping, speaking before a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II said on Wednesday that humanity today must choose between peace and war and between dialogue and confrontation.



The Chinese leader acknowledged the victims and mourned the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. He also called for the eradication of the roots of war to prevent history from repeating itself.



The parade began after his address, with troops marching in rhythmic lockstep. The parade also showcased Beijing’s missile arsenal, modern fighter jets and other military equipment, some of it on public view for the first time, as China looks to wield greater influence on the global stage.



President Xi was joined by two guests at the parade, in Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who arrived at the historic Tiananmen Gate to watch the parade.



The three leaders climbed to a private area on the viewing platform overlooking Tiananmen square to observe the ceremony.



Shortly after the parade started, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share his own opinions on the occasion.



“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and “blood” that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” questioned Trump.



“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!”



Xi, in his address, did not mention the United States by name, but expressed his gratitude to foreign countries who helped China resist the Japanese invasion during WWII.



“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” said Trump at the end of his post.



There’s been no immediate comment from Beijing on the US president’s remarks.



Domestically, the commemoration of the anniversary is a way to show how far China has come. Beijing was a major front in the war, a fact often overlooked in accounts that focus more on the fight for Europe and US naval battles in the Pacific. A Japanese invasion before the war and the conflict itself killed millions of Chinese people.



The military parade is also a show of strength to boost support for the Communist Party and its leader, Xi, and a way to portray itself as a global alternative to the US-dominated postwar era.



The ceremony began with an 80-gun artillery salute to mark the 80 years since the end of the war. It was then followed by the national anthem, the “March of the Volunteers,” a song composed in 1935 during the early years of resistance against Japanese forces. — Euronews