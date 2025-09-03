King Salman and Crown Prince offer condolences to Gen. Al-Burhan of Sudan over landslide victims

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman have sent separate cables of condolences to President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan on the victims of a devastating landslide that struck Jebel Marra in the western Darfur region.



In their cables, the King and the Crown Prince extended their deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies to the president and the families of the deceased. They also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.



A massive landslide in the village of Tarasin in the Marra mountains on Sunday has flattened the entire village and killed more than 1000 people.