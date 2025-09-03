search-logo
Expats, convicted of traffic violations endangering public safety, will be deported

September 03, 2025

September 03, 2025
Expats, convicted of traffic violations endangering public safety, will be deported

Okaz/Saudi Gazette

RIYADH — The competent Saudi authorities have approved new amendments to the Traffic Law stipulating the deportation of non-Saudis from the Kingdom if a final court ruling is issued convicting them of committing traffic violations that endanger public safety. The deportees will be banned from re-entering the Kingdom, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learned from well-informed sources.

This new procedure will be implemented on the basis of regulations coordinated by the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and the Public Prosecution.

The amendments also include stringent penalties for violations that endanger public safety. The amendments stipulate that if an individual committed a violation for the second time within one year of the first violation, the maximum fine will be imposed. If the violation is repeated for a third time within the same year, the violator will be referred to the competent court to consider imposing a prison sentence not exceeding one year, unless the court decides to double the fine for the second violation.

The amended regulations have specifically clarified those traffic violations that endanger public safety and details of the procedures for referring the violator to a court of justice.


September 03, 2025
