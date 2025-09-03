search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Arab Public Prosecutors discuss strengthening judicial cooperation in combating cross-border crimes

September 03, 2025
Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Moajab chairs the fifth annual meeting of the Arab Association for Public Prosecutors in Muscat.
Saudi Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Moajab chairs the fifth annual meeting of the Arab Association for Public Prosecutors in Muscat.

Saudi Gazette report

MUSCAT — Saudi Attorney General and Chairman of the Arab Association for Public Prosecutors Sheikh Saud Al-Moajab chaired the fifth annual meeting of the association in Muscat. Public prosecutors and attorneys general from the Gulf and Arab countries attended the meeting, hosted by Oman.

The delegates reviewed several key topics on the agenda of the meeting with a focus on strengthening Arab judicial cooperation to enhance its effectiveness in combating crimes, particularly cross-border crimes. They also discussed mechanisms for exchanging criminal expertise and unifying efforts to address common challenges.

The meeting also honored a number of public prosecution officials from the member states in recognition of their outstanding performance in judicial work.

A specialized symposium on cryptocurrency crimes is being held on the sidelines of the meeting. The symposium highlights investigation methods and evidence collection in these cases, as well as reviewing successful experiences and practices from member states.

It is noteworthy that the Arab Association for Public Prosecutors aims to advancing judicial cooperation among Arab nations, as well as to unify efforts to combat crime, and facilitate the exchange of expertise. Through specialized training programs and events addressing contemporary legal challenges, the association strives to enhance the efficiency and professionalism of judicial cadres in the member states.


September 03, 2025
30 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Crown Prince welcomes UAE President in Riyadh
58 minutes ago

Crown Prince welcomes UAE President in Riyadh

SAUDI ARABIA
Commerce Ministry recalls 611 Infiniti and Altima vehicles due to engine defect
hour ago

Commerce Ministry recalls 611 Infiniti and Altima vehicles due to engine defect

SAUDI ARABIA
Expats, convicted of traffic violations endangering public safety, will be deported
2 hours ago

Expats, convicted of traffic violations endangering public safety, will be deported