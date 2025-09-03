Arab Public Prosecutors discuss strengthening judicial cooperation in combating cross-border crimes

Saudi Gazette report



MUSCAT — Saudi Attorney General and Chairman of the Arab Association for Public Prosecutors Sheikh Saud Al-Moajab chaired the fifth annual meeting of the association in Muscat. Public prosecutors and attorneys general from the Gulf and Arab countries attended the meeting, hosted by Oman.



The delegates reviewed several key topics on the agenda of the meeting with a focus on strengthening Arab judicial cooperation to enhance its effectiveness in combating crimes, particularly cross-border crimes. They also discussed mechanisms for exchanging criminal expertise and unifying efforts to address common challenges.



The meeting also honored a number of public prosecution officials from the member states in recognition of their outstanding performance in judicial work.



A specialized symposium on cryptocurrency crimes is being held on the sidelines of the meeting. The symposium highlights investigation methods and evidence collection in these cases, as well as reviewing successful experiences and practices from member states.



It is noteworthy that the Arab Association for Public Prosecutors aims to advancing judicial cooperation among Arab nations, as well as to unify efforts to combat crime, and facilitate the exchange of expertise. Through specialized training programs and events addressing contemporary legal challenges, the association strives to enhance the efficiency and professionalism of judicial cadres in the member states.