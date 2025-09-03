Commerce Ministry recalls 611 Infiniti and Altima vehicles due to engine defect

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 499 Infiniti QX55/QX50 vehicles and 112 Nissan Altima vehicles, model years 2018-2022. The recall decision was attributed to a defect in the engine bearings that can damage the engine and cause loss of propulsion while driving, thus increasing the risk of an accident.



The ministry urged users of the vehicles, affected by the recall, to contact the local agent Petromin over the toll-free number (8004420010), and Manahil International Company over the toll-free number (8002440361) to carry out the necessary repair work free of charge.



The vehicle chassis number can be verified as it is being included in the recall campaign through the Defective Products Recall Center website (https://recalls.sa).