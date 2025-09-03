search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Crown Prince welcomes UAE President in Riyadh

September 03, 2025
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman receives United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Riyadh on Wednesday.
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman receives United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman welcomed him upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport.

During the friendly visit to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security advisor; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, advisor to the President of the State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohammed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, minister of Investment; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, director of the Office of the President for Strategic Affairs and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia.


September 03, 2025
185 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Commerce Ministry recalls 611 Infiniti and Altima vehicles due to engine defect
hour ago

Commerce Ministry recalls 611 Infiniti and Altima vehicles due to engine defect

SAUDI ARABIA
Arab Public Prosecutors discuss strengthening judicial cooperation in combating cross-border crimes
hour ago

Arab Public Prosecutors discuss strengthening judicial cooperation in combating cross-border crimes

SAUDI ARABIA
Expats, convicted of traffic violations endangering public safety, will be deported
2 hours ago

Expats, convicted of traffic violations endangering public safety, will be deported