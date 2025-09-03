Crown Prince welcomes UAE President in Riyadh

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday.



Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman welcomed him upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport.



During the friendly visit to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is accompanied by a delegation that includes Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security advisor; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy chief of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, advisor to the President of the State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council; Mohammed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, minister of Investment; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazroui, director of the Office of the President for Strategic Affairs and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE ambassador to Saudi Arabia.