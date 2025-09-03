Ministry of Municipalities updates specifications for periodic vehicle inspection facilities

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing announced updated technical requirements and specifications for motor vehicle periodic inspection facilities. This comes as part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to enhance public safety, improve the urban landscape, and increase investment attractiveness in the vehicle-related technical services sector.



The ministry said that the classifications are divided into four categories based on capacity, the number of inspection lanes, and the type of vehicles inspected. These include facilities dedicated to inspecting trucks, trailers, and vehicles carrying hazardous materials, in addition to mobile technical inspection vehicles that operate with specialized technical systems.



The requirements also include precise standards related to site design, spaces, and parking spaces, in addition to architectural and technical requirements covering ventilation, air conditioning, and lighting systems, fire prevention systems, and adherence to the Saudi Building Code. They also include the provision of facilities and support services for people with disabilities in accordance with comprehensive accessibility standards.



The ministry indicated that the requirements include operational requirements, most notably installation of surveillance cameras, provision of electronic payment methods, identification signs, and digital codes for displaying licenses. They also include commitment to regular maintenance, general cleaning, and waste control, providing workers with personal protective equipment, and adhering to the regulations and instructions issued by the relevant authorities.



The ministry emphasized the importance of investors committing not to engage in any additional activity not listed in the license, or to using sidewalks and public facilities without obtaining an operational license for them. Clear mechanisms were also put in place to address complaints and grievances, ensuring fair application and transparent procedures.



The ministry stated that the new requirements constitute an integrated regulatory framework that sets clear standards for the establishment and operation of technical inspection facilities, meeting investor aspirations, enhancing the quality of services provided to beneficiaries, and increasing compliance efficiency in this vital sector.



It is noteworthy that these requirements aim to enhance the efficiency of vehicle inspection facilities, promote traffic safety and urban planning, and improve the quality of technical services provided to beneficiaries, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.