Saudi Crown Prince and UAE President discuss latest developments in Palestine

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held talks with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Riyadh on Wednesday.



During the meeting, they discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on the latest developments in Palestine. The leaders reviewed the fraternal relations between Saudi Arabia and the UAE and discussed ways to strengthen them across various fields.



Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman; Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif; Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar; Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; and Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and National Security Adviser Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban attended the meeting.



From the UAE side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Adviser to the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Nahyan; Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi; UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi; Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei; and UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan.