SAUDI ARABIA

HRC chief: Saudi human rights reforms driven by national priorities

September 03, 2025
Saudi Human Rights Commission President Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri speaking during her visit to Okaz/Saudi Gazette.
Editor-in-Chief Jameel Al-Theyabi and General Manager Abdullah Al-Hassoun present a commemorative plaque featuring the first edition of Saudi Gazette to Human Rights Commission (HRC) President Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri.

Saudi Gazette report

JEDDAH Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) President Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri said the Kingdom’s message to the world is of peace, growth, and development.

“Our message to the world is that we are a country that loves peace, promotes peace, and whose first goal is to develop its people,” Al-Tuwaijri said.

Her remarks came during a visit to Okaz/Saudi Gazette headquarters on Wednesday, where she was received by Editor-in-Chief Jameel Al-Theyabi, General Manager Abdullah Al-Hassoun. Discussions focused on Saudi Arabia’s human rights progress, legislative reforms, and the country’s growing global role in rights advocacy.

Al-Tuwaijri underscored that the Kingdom’s human rights reforms are driven by genuine national priorities. “When we empowered women, we didn’t do it to go to a conference,” she said.

“We empowered them because they are half of this society, they have had the opportunity for education and high degrees, and it is time for them to take their chance.”

She highlighted sweeping legal reforms that strengthen due process and ensure justice, including embedding the principle of presumption of innocence.

“There have been very large steps in amending the systems and creating new systems,” she said.

Al-Tuwaijri stressed the commission’s commitment to advancing rights and reforms in line with Saudi Vision 2030.


