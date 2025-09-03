73 suspected cover-up cases detected during 1,519 inspection visits in August  

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The National Program to Combat Commercial Cover-Up (tasattur) has carried out 1,519 inspection visits as part of anti-commercial cover-up campaign in various regions of the Kingdom during the last month of August.



During the inspection visits, 73 suspected cases of cover-up were detected, and violators were referred to the competent authorities to carry out the investigation before taking punitive measures against those involved in the cover-up crime.



The visits aimed to verify the compliance of commercial establishments with the law and detect crimes and violations of the Anti-Commercial Cover-Up Law. The inspection tours covered several businesses, most notably retail sales of nuts, coffee, spices, dates, men’s clothing, shoes and groceries; and central markets for food and consumer goods.



The penalties for the Anti-Cover-Up Law include imprisonment for a period of up to five years, a fine of up to SR5 million, and the seizure and confiscation of funds collected through the cover-up activities after the issuance of final judicial rulings against those involved. The penalties stipulated in the law also include shutting the facility, liquidating its activity, revocation of the commercial register, preventing the practice of commercial activity, collecting zakat, fees and taxes, publicizing the crime and name of convicts in the local media at their own personal expense, and deporting the expatriate convicts and not allowing them to return to the Kingdom for work.