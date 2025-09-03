Madinah Mayoralty offers investment opportunity to build 6 pedestrian bridges

Saudi Gazette report



MADINAH — The Madinah Mayoralty has offered an investment opportunity to construct, operate, and maintain several pedestrian bridges. This includes the installation of smart advertising billboards in several vital locations and roads.



The mayoralty said that the investment opportunities include construction of six pedestrian bridges, with a 15-year contract. These include construction of a pedestrian bridge on King Abdullah Road opposite the central market; a bridge on Prince Abdul Majeed Road; a bridge on Al-Salam Road west of the Prophet's Mosque; a bridge in the housing project on Al-Hijrah Road; a bridge on Al-Hijrah Road west of Quba Mosque; and a bridge along Prince Naif Road in Al-Jurf neighborhood.



The mayoralty stated that the investment projects are located on main arteries and roads that witness heavy traffic, and come within the mayoralty’s efforts to contribute to enhancing traffic safety, and meeting the community’s need for pedestrian bridges that contribute to the smooth flow of pedestrian traffic, enriching the urban landscape, and improving the quality of life through smart facilities included in these projects.