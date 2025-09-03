Al-Samaani emphasizes upholding criminal law principles, defendant rights in meeting with court presidents

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Walid Al-Samaani underscored the importance of upholding fundamental principles of criminal law during a meeting with the presidents of criminal courts in Riyadh on Sunday.



Al-Samaani emphasized that enhancing the legal and professional skills of judges is essential to advancing justice. He highlighted specialized programs offered by the ministry, including the Higher Diploma in Criminal Law, as key tools in strengthening judicial capacity.



He urged court presidents to ensure the prompt resolution of pending cases, warning that delays undermine litigants’ rights and weaken public trust in the judicial system.



The minister also called for strict oversight of urgent applications, particularly bail requests from defendants and their counsel, as well as pre-indictment emergency petitions, in line with statutory requirements.



Al-Samaani stressed the vital role of court presidents in ensuring the quality of judgments, verifying the proper classification and qualification of offenses, and expediting proceedings.



The meeting also focused on safeguarding defendants’ rights, including access to legal representation, timely notification of charges, and provision of indictments. “Courts must also issue reasoned decisions and address material defenses in accordance with the law,” the minister added.