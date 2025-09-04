search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Dutch PM calls Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Gaza situation

September 04, 2025
Dutch PM calls Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Gaza situation

Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received on Wednesday a phone call from Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, as well as existing areas of cooperation, and ways to further enhance them. They also discussed regional and international developments and efforts being made to ensure security and stability.

The latest developments in the Gaza Strip and their security and humanitarian consequences were figured in their talks. The Crown Prince reiterated the Kingdom's stance, urging the international community to end the aggression against civilians and to condemn any actions that jeopardize a two-state solution.


September 04, 2025
70 views
HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
Al-Falih: Saudi Arabia expected to host over 1,000 RHQs for global companies in a few years
35 minutes ago

Al-Falih: Saudi Arabia expected to host over 1,000 RHQs for global companies in a few years

SAUDI ARABIA
Al-Samaani emphasizes upholding criminal law principles, defendant rights in meeting with court presidents
17 hours ago

Al-Samaani emphasizes upholding criminal law principles, defendant rights in meeting with court presidents

SAUDI ARABIA
Saudi FDI inflow jumps 24% to SR119 billion; FDI stock doubles to nearly SR1 trillion in 2024
18 hours ago

Saudi FDI inflow jumps 24% to SR119 billion; FDI stock doubles to nearly SR1 trillion in 2024