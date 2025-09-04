Dutch PM calls Saudi Crown Prince to discuss Gaza situation

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received on Wednesday a phone call from Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.



During the call, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, as well as existing areas of cooperation, and ways to further enhance them. They also discussed regional and international developments and efforts being made to ensure security and stability.



The latest developments in the Gaza Strip and their security and humanitarian consequences were figured in their talks. The Crown Prince reiterated the Kingdom's stance, urging the international community to end the aggression against civilians and to condemn any actions that jeopardize a two-state solution.