HONOR to participate in Global Symposium for Regulators 2025 in Saudi Arabia  

HONOR, a global leading AI device ecosystem company, today announced its participation in the Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) 2025, which will be organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Saudi Arabia. This participation reflects HONOR’s commitment to working with regulators and industry stakeholders to shape the future of digital communications.



The GSR is the ITU’s flagship event bringing together regulators and stakeholders from across the world to discuss how regulation can foster innovation and ensure that all communities benefit from the digital economy. HONOR’s participation highlights the company’s role in contributing meaningful solutions to global regulatory discussions.



HONOR’s latest breakthrough: Industry’s first on-device large speech model



HONOR announced the debut of the industry's first on-device large speech model on the international versions of the HONOR Magic V5. This breakthrough delivers real-time, on-device multilingual call translation that is faster, more accurate, and more efficient than existing solutions.



Traditional translation services often rely on cloud infrastructure, raising privacy risks and suffering from delays. HONOR’s new on-device solution decisively overcomes these limitations, providing a cloud-comparable experience without transmitting sensitive conversations online.



The technology enables "speak-as-you-go" real-time translation, a significant advancement over traditional methods that require waiting for a full sentence to be completed, resulting in a 38% increase in inference speed and a 16% increase in translation accuracy.



This innovation marks a new era for AI-powered smartphone translation, ensuring users around the world enjoy seamless and intelligent communication.



HONOR’s commitment to quality, privacy, and innovation



HONOR has consistently placed telecommunications quality at the center of its innovation strategy. From ensuring crystal-clear call quality on its smartphones to developing privacy-first solutions for global users, the company has focused on empowering people to connect seamlessly and securely.



HONOR was the first to introduce the AI Privacy Call on HONOR Magic4 Pro, that adjusts the volume of the incoming audio to suit either noisy or quiet environments, every time a call comes in, offering a groundbreaking new solution to sound leaks.



By participating in GSR 2025, HONOR reaffirms its commitment to advancing secure, high-quality, and people-focused communications. With continuous investment in AI innovation and a strong belief in privacy-first solutions, HONOR is dedicated to supporting regulators, policymakers, and global stakeholders in shaping a digital future that puts people first.