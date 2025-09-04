Over 1000 artifacts unearthed at Al-Ukhdood site in Najran

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Saudi Heritage Commission has announced the conclusion of the 2025 season of the joint Saudi-French archaeological mission at Al-Ukhdood site in the southern Najran region. The joint team yielded significant findings, documenting key features of ancient human settlement in southern Arabia.



During this season, archaeological surveys and excavations covered 59.9 percent of the site. Using modern technology, such as digital scanning and 3D modeling, the team registered 483 archaeological sites and documented over 550 archaeological monuments.



The work uncovered the foundations of a building with rooms and courtyards, showing architectural styles that date back to the third century BC. Artifacts found include a sandstone altar shaped like a bull's head, bronze statues, an incense burner with ancient script, and fragments of pottery and glass. The discoveries also provided evidence of industrial activity, such as metal smelting furnaces, suggesting the site was a thriving cultural and economic center in its early history.



This project is the result of a scientific partnership between the Heritage Commission and several French institutions, including the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and Sorbonne University. The collaboration underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to international partnerships and the utilization of advanced expertise to document and promote its rich global heritage.