Tabuk's Shigry Mountains offer a glimpse into earth's ancient history and human heritage

Saudi Gazette report



TABUK — The Shigry Mountains in Tabuk stand out as a testament to earth’s history, with rocks and red sands telling a story spanning more than 542 million years. According to Dr. Abdulaziz ibn Laboun, founder of the Saudi Geologists Cooperative, these mountains are an "open geological museum," containing the oldest sedimentary rocks in the Kingdom.



The unique formations, sculpted by millions of years of wind and rain, have created a landscape of natural columns, terraces, and caves. Dr. Ibn Laboun notes that beyond their scientific value, the mountains hold significant economic importance, with their sandstone rocks serving as natural groundwater reservoirs vital for agriculture in the region.



The area also provides a rich record of human history. Ancient inhabitants used the mountains for shelter and water, leaving behind rock carvings of daily life and wildlife. These inscriptions, depicting animals like lions, elephants, and gazelles, offer invaluable insights into the relationship between early humans and their environment.



Furthermore, a great rift, approximately 280 meters deep, exposes a cross-section of the region's oldest rocks, making the Shigry Mountains a prime natural laboratory for researchers and students of earth sciences. Their proximity to the city of Tabuk makes it an accessible destination that combines scientific discovery with stunning natural beauty.