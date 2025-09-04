Saudi pavilion draws visitors at Moscow International Book Fair

Saudi Gazette report



MOSCOW — The Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission inaugurated on Wednesday the Saudi pavilion at the 38th Moscow International Book Fair 2025. Several Russian citizens and avid readers are visiting the Saudi pavilion at the five-day fair, which is being held at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy (VDNKh), featuring broad international participation.



The commission is leading the Kingdom’s participation in the event through a comprehensive cultural pavilion that brings together several key institutions and stakeholders from Saudi Arabia’s cultural sector. These include the UNESCO Chair in Translating Cultures, the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, the King Fahad National Library, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, the King Fahd Holy Qur'an Printing Complex Madinah, the Publishing Association, the Translation Association, and Nasher publishing company.



The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance is participating in the book fair. At the ministry's corner in the Saudi pavilion, visitors are introduced to Saudi Arabia’s role in serving the Holy Qur'an and promoting values of moderation and religious balance. Featured displays include various editions of the Qur'an printed by the King Fahd Holy Quran Printing Complex in Madinah, in multiple sizes and translated into 77 languages, alongside an interactive demonstration of its modern printing processes.



The corner also highlights innovative digital applications, including a 3D, multilingual app that teaches the rituals of Hajj and Umrah, and a Qur'an keyboard app that allows users to search, insert, and share verified Qur'an verses and Hadiths directly, minimizing errors in writing. Visitors can also experience a virtual-reality tour of the Prophet’s Mosque, exploring its interior and architectural landmarks, while learning about Saudi Arabia’s care for the Two Holy Mosques.



The corner displays rare Islamic manuscripts sourced from the Makkah Library, featuring the works of scholars, including fiqh scholars, as well as writers, and linguists, underscoring the Kingdom’s dedication to preserving and sharing Islamic heritage globally.



The ministry’s participation reflects its efforts to promote the values of moderation and religious balance through publications, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's leading role in serving Islam and Muslims, consistent with the leadership’s aspirations and Saudi Vision 2030.



Saudi Arabia’s participation in the fair comes as part of its commitment to strengthening cultural ties with the Russian Federation, expanding areas of bilateral cooperation, and promoting investment opportunities in the cultural sector. These efforts align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to position culture as a driver of development and a bridge for cross-cultural dialogue.