SFDA initiates punitive measures against expat accused of selling medicine illegally

Saudi Gazette report



DAMMAM — The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has referred an expatriate, working in Dammam, to the Public Prosecution to take legal procedures against him for selling unregistered pharmaceutical products. This act constitutes a clear violation of the provisions of the Saudi Law of Pharmaceutical and Herbal Establishments and Preparations.



The law governs the licensing, manufacturing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical and herbal products within the Kingdom. Paragraph 2 of Article 34 of the law stipulates that "whoever sells, dispenses, or possesses a pharmaceutical or herbal product that is adulterated, spoiled, expired, or unregistered, with the intent to trade it, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years, or by a fine not exceeding SR10 million, or by both penalties."



The authority stressed the importance of adhering to the regulations and rules aimed to enhance the safety and quality of medicines and products circulating in Saudi markets. It emphasized that such violations pose a direct threat to the health and safety of consumers and warrant the application of legal penalties against the perpetrators.



The authority called on members of the community to cooperate in reporting any violations observed in facilities under its supervision by calling the unified number 19999. This is to enhance oversight and protect public health. The authority also emphasized that it will not tolerate anything that could compromise the health and safety of products.