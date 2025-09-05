Saudi Red Crescent to implement first aid in secondary schools

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Saudi Red Crescent Authority is set to implement first aid as part of the curriculum of secondary level of Saudi school education in the current academic year of 2025-2026.



The authority confirmed that the inclusion of first aid in secondary schools represents a qualitative shift aimed at empowering students with the practical skills necessary to deal with emergency situations and enhancing their awareness about the importance of first aid in saving human lives.



The initiative, which is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the National Curriculum Center, is part of the national health awareness programs. It aims to integrate health education and emergency preparedness into curricula to promote sustainable community safety.



The inclusion of the first aid in the curricula is part of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority's strategy to promote health awareness among young people. This aims to prepare a generation capable of responding quickly and effectively to emergencies, saving lives, and promoting social responsibility, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a healthy and safe society.



The curriculum aims to provide students with the basics of first aid and practical handling of various injuries such as bleeding, fractures, burns, thermal shock, and fainting. It also trains them in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and emergency first aid for children and adults. This curriculum also strengthens their professional orientation toward the health sector, supporting national cadres and contributing to the development of emergency services in the Kingdom.



The first aid is set to be included in the optional track. It has been designed in an innovative, interactive style that aligns with global best practices. It is subject to expert review to ensure its quality. The goal is to enable students to apply first aid skills practically in their daily lives, enhancing their ability to intervene immediately in emergency situations.



The authority emphasized its continued cooperation with the Ministry of Education and specialized national centers to develop health curricula, enhancing youth preparedness and supporting the Kingdom's progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.