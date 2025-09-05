search-logo
SAUDI ARABIA

Health minister and Syrian communications minister discuss enhancing digital health cooperation

September 05, 2025
Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel receives Syrian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdulsalam Haikal in Riyadh on Thursday.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel received Syrian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdulsalam Haikal in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of digital health and reviewed the benefits of modern technologies in developing the health services system.

The two sides discussed ways to exchange expertise and explore mutual opportunities for leveraging digital technologies to enhance healthcare quality. They focused on improving the efficiency of health services and fostering a vibrant society with better health and a sustainable quality of life.

The Syrian minister was briefed on the Virtual Health Hospital and the Command and Control Center at the Ministry of Health, as part of the Kingdom's digital health transformation journey.


September 05, 2025
