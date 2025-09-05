Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. set to meet in exhibition boxing match in 2026

NEW YORK — Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to meet in an early 2026 matchup of boxing Hall of Famers.



Tyson, who will turn 60 next year, will return to the ring after his loss to Jake Paul last year in an eight-round bout. He’ll meet the unbeaten Mayweather, 48, who said the “exhibition will give the fans what they want.”



No date or site was provided in the announcement Thursday by CSI Sports, the live boxing production company which will launch a media streaming and broadcast partnership with this event.



“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’” Tyson said in the release announcing the fight. “But, Floyd said yes.”



“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable — and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets,” Tyson added. “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”



Tyson was a heavyweight champion and though Mayweather won titles in five weight classes, none was above the 154-pound limit of junior middleweight. His last official bout of his 50-win career was against MMA star Conor McGregor in 2017.



That fight, along with his victories over Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez, were the three richest bouts in boxing history.



“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.” — CNN