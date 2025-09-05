Saudi Arabia, France sign cultural cooperation program at Versailles

Saudi Gazette report



PARIS — Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati signed an executive program for cultural cooperation between the two countries during a meeting Thursday at the Palace of Versailles.



The meeting was held on the sidelines of the “Masterpieces of the Saudi Orchestra” concert.



Discussions covered bilateral ties across a range of cultural sectors, including music, film, heritage, museums, fashion, libraries, theater, performing arts, and visual arts.



One of the key initiatives under the agreement is the activation of the executive program between the Saudi Film Commission and France’s National Center for Cinema and the Moving Image, focused on advancing education and training in filmmaking.



The two ministers also reviewed executive programs signed during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Saudi Arabia in December 2024, which aim to enhance international cultural exchange and broaden the growing partnership between Riyadh and Paris.