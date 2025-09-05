Executive regulations to define exceptions to deportation under amended traffic law

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior, through the General Directorate of Traffic, said work is underway to amend Article 74 of the Traffic Law’s executive regulations in coordination with relevant authorities.



The royal decree No. (M/50), issued on 2/3/1447 AH, approved amendments to Article 74, which addresses violations that endanger public safety.



According to the amendment published Friday in the official gazette Umm Al-Qura, the Ministry of Interior has the authority to deport non-Saudis if a final court ruling convicts them of committing traffic violations that threaten public safety.



Deported individuals will also be barred from reentering the Kingdom, under regulations coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, and Public Prosecution.



The executive regulations will specify which categories are exempt from deportation in cases involving foreign drivers convicted of dangerous traffic violations.



The revised Article 74 also states that if a violator commits a public safety–endangering offense for a second time within one year of the first, they will receive the maximum fine.



A third violation within the same year will result in referral to a competent court, which may impose a prison sentence of up to one year unless it opts to double the fine for the second offense.



The Ministry of Interior urged citizens, residents, and visitors to comply with traffic rules and recognize the importance of road safety to protect lives and property.