SAUDI ARABIA

Riyadh Metro adjusts start time to 5:30 AM to serve commuters and students

September 05, 2025
The adjustment responds to growing demand for the metro service.
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — The Riyadh public transport announced that Riyadh Metro will now begin operating daily at 5:30 AM, in a move aimed at serving students, employees, and early-morning commuters.

The adjustment responds to growing demand for the metro service and is part of efforts to reduce reliance on private vehicles, ease traffic congestion, and improve mobility across the capital.

Officials said the new schedule supports broader plans to expand and enhance the public transport network in line with the sustainability and quality-of-life objectives.

In August, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City reported that the metro had transported 100 million passengers since its launch in December, achieving an operational punctuality rate exceeding 99.78 percent.

The blue line along Olaya corridor accounted for 46.5 million riders, followed by the red line on King Abdullah Road with 17 million passengers, and the orange line along Madinah Road with 12 million passengers. The three other lines together recorded 24.5 million riders.

Riyadh Metro’s services are integrated with a wide bus network, on-demand shuttles, and public transport parking facilities.


September 05, 2025
