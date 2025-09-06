search-logo
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli calls for Palestinian displacement, backs Egypt’s stance

September 06, 2025
Saudi Gazette report

RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday strongly condemned repeated statements by the Israeli occupation prime minister advocating the displacement of Palestinians from their land, including through the Rafah border crossing, as well as the continued use of blockade and starvation tactics to impose forced displacement.

The ministry said such actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, humanitarian principles, and basic human rights, affirming the Kingdom’s full support for Egypt’s stance on the issue.

The Kingdom stressed the need for urgent intervention by the international community, particularly the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to stop Israel’s aggressive policies against Palestinians.

It reiterated its categorical rejection of any form of displacement and renewed its call to hold Israel accountable for genocide and grave violations against civilians.

Saudi Arabia also emphasized the urgent need to end such practices, protect the Palestinian people, and secure their legitimate right to establish an independent state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, describing it as the only path to ensuring security and stability in the region.


