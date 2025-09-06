Modi welcomes Trump’s remarks on India-US ties despite tariff tensions

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Donald Trump’s remarks describing India and the United States as having a “very positive and forward-looking” partnership, even as trade tensions simmer between the two countries.



“Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties,” Modi said Saturday on X.



“India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”



Modi was responding to Trump’s comments during a press conference in Washington on Friday.



“I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great... I just don’t like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about,” Trump said when asked about resetting relations with India.



The exchange came amid heightened tensions after the US imposed a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods last month, citing New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.



The surcharge followed an earlier 25 percent baseline tariff, imposed after the two sides failed to reach a trade deal.



India has called the new US tariff “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.”



Trump on Friday also expressed concern about shifting global alliances after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, China, where Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



“Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!” Trump posted on Truth Social, alongside a photograph of the three leaders together.



Indian officials said Modi is likely to skip the UN General Assembly later this month. — Agencies