British lawmakers urge boycott of Israeli President Herzog’s visit

LONDON — British lawmakers and activists have urged government officials not to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his visit to the United Kingdom next week.



Herzog is expected to arrive for a two-day visit, but his presence has sparked strong opposition.



A former Labour Party MP, now sitting as an independent, told the BBC that Herzog had accused all Gazans of collective responsibility.



“This is a man that should be at The Hague, not platformed on the BBC,” she said.



On X, the same MP criticized Labour Party leaders for agreeing to meet Herzog, calling the decision “beyond disgusted” and labeling the party “The Genocide Party.”



She added that Herzog “should be arrested for war crimes the moment he sets foot on UK soil.”



Former Labour politician John McDonnell said such meetings would “shame our country.”



Sarah Champion, chair of the International Development Select Committee, also voiced concern, saying she hopes reports about Herzog’s meetings with ministers are “inaccurate.”



“The UK’s recognized the ‘real risk’ of genocide perpetuated by Israel, so unless this meeting is about peace – what message are we sending,” she posted on X.



Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, struck a different note, telling The Guardian that “efforts should be made to engage” with the Israeli president.



Meanwhile, an “emergency protest” is planned for next Thursday in London to oppose Herzog’s visit.



The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, one of the main organizers of pro-Palestine demonstrations across the UK, urged supporters to attend, declaring that a “genocide president is not welcome.”



The visit comes after Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced last month that the UK would recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September unless Israel meets certain conditions. — Agencies