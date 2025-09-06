Shark attack kills surfer at Sydney’s Long Reef Beach

SYDNEY — A man was killed Saturday in a shark attack off Long Reef Beach in Sydney, police in New South Wales said.



Emergency services responded shortly after 10 a.m. (0000 GMT) after reports of a “large” shark attack.



The man’s body was recovered from the water along with his surfboard. Authorities said he had suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.



“Officers attached to Northern Beaches Police Area Command have closed the beach and will liaise with experts from the Department of Primary Industries to determine the species of shark involved,” police said in a statement.



Beaches along a 9-kilometer (5.5-mile) stretch of the city’s northern coast have been closed until further notice.



Two sections of the damaged surfboard will be examined by experts as part of the investigation. — Agencies