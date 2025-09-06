Saudi Arabia emerges global leader in charitable and relief work with over SR528 billion in aid  

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has provided over SR528 billion ($141 billion) in aid, funding 8,134 projects in 174 countries during the last five decades since 1975. The International Day of Charity, which falls on September 5 each year, represents an opportunity to highlight Saudi Arabia's pioneering role in the field of humanitarian and relief work globally.



According to data from the official Saudi Aid Platform, the Kingdom's total contributions to date have reached SR528.4 billion (approximately $140.9 billion), making it one of the largest donors globally. Studies published by the European University Institute also indicated that Saudi Arabia contributed approximately 3.7 percent of total global humanitarian aid over the past decade (2014-2023).



As a leading global institution, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia, has implemented 3,632 projects in 108 countries over the past decade, with a value exceeding $8.15 billion. These projects have provided vital assistance to millions of people in countries such as Yemen, Palestine, Syria, Sudan, and Somalia.



The center's recent efforts in the Gaza Strip include delivering over 7,500 tons of aid and 20 ambulances via air and sea bridges. The "Sahem" electronic donation platform has also collected over SR1.61 billion, reflecting public trust in the organization.



The Kingdom successfully initiated the United Nations' designation of November 24 as World Conjoined Twins Day.