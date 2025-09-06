Israel orders Gaza City evacuation, bombs high-rise towers

GAZA — The Israeli military ordered Palestinians in Gaza City to evacuate south on Saturday before bombing a high-rise tower, as its forces pressed deeper into the enclave’s largest urban area.



Israeli forces have been battling through northern suburbs for weeks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to capture the city, calling it a Hamas stronghold.



The operation threatens to uproot hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering there. Before the war, about one million people—nearly half of Gaza’s population—lived in Gaza City.



Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that residents should head to a designated coastal area of Khan Younis, which he described as a “humanitarian zone” offering food, medical care and shelter.



The military later struck a multi-storey Gaza City tower it claimed Hamas used for intelligence, saying civilians had been warned in advance.



Defence Minister Israel Katz shared a video of the building’s collapse.



Hamas denied using the building, while Palestinians said it had sheltered displaced families. Casualties were not immediately confirmed.



Earlier Saturday, Gaza health authorities said at least 23 Palestinians were killed, including 13 in Gaza City.



Israeli strikes have destroyed multiple towers in recent days. On Thursday, the military said it controlled nearly half of Gaza City and around 75 percent of the enclave overall.



Many residents displaced earlier in the war had returned, vowing not to leave again.



Netanyahu’s push to capture Gaza City, made against the advice of military leadership, has drawn condemnation abroad.



The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and seizing 251 hostages.



More than 64,000 Palestinians have since been killed, according to Gaza health officials, with much of the enclave reduced to ruins.



Hostage families in Israel are pressuring the government to negotiate. Officials believe 20 of the remaining 48 captives are alive. Netanyahu insists on an “all-or-nothing” deal requiring Hamas’ surrender. Hamas has proposed partial releases under temporary ceasefires, while demanding Israel withdraw from Gaza.



On Friday, Hamas released a video showing two captives, one of whom said they were being held in Gaza City and feared being killed in Israel’s assault.



US President Donald Trump said Washington was in “very deep” talks with Hamas, as Arab mediators try to revive collapsed negotiations. — Agencies