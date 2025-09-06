Over 47,000 transport violations detected during 340,000 TGA inspections in August

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has conducted over 340,000 inspections in land and maritime transport sectors across Saudi Arabia during the last month of August, resulting in more than 47,000 violations.



The land transport sector saw the most activity with 333,000 inspections, achieving an overall compliance rate of 93 percent. The maritime sector recorded a 99 percent compliance rate from 7,502 inspections.



The Makkah region had the highest number of land transport violations with 10,841, followed by Riyadh with 9,592 violations, and the Eastern Province with 3,925 violations. TGA emphasized the importance of adhering to regulations and encouraged the public to report violations via the unified number 19929.