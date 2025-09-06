20,882 violators of residency, border security, and labor laws arrested in a week

Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — The Saudi security authorities have arrested a total of 20,882 illegal residents during the last week. The arrests were made in the joint inspections, carried out by the security forces in collaboration with the relevant government agencies, during the period between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.



Those who were arrested include 12,975 violators of the Residency Law, 4,185 violators of the Border Security Law, and 3,722 violators of the Labor Law. A total of 22,550 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents while 2,394 violators were referred to complete their travel reservations and 10,895 violators were deported.



The total number of people who were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom accounted for 1,244, of whom 33 percent were Yemeni nationals, 66 percent Ethiopian nationals, and one percent belonged to other nationalities. A total of 21 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



Some 20 people involved in giving transportation, shelter, and employment for violators were also arrested. A total of 29,571 expatriates, 26,779 men and 2,792 women, are currently undergoing procedures to enforce regulations.



The Ministry of Interior has warned that any person, who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom, transports them on its territory, provides them with shelter or any other assistance or service, will be penalized with up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million, and that the vehicles used for transportation or houses used for giving shelter will be confiscated.



The ministry urged the public to report any cases of violation by calling the number 911 in the regions of Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province and the numbers 999 and 996 in the rest of the Kingdom’s regions.